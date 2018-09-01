TV’s Dr. Ranj Singh has spoken about the moment he came out as gay to his wife after five years of marriage. The ‘This Morning’ star, who has signed up for this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, says he was “completely broken” when he told his wife, describing it as “the lowest point in my life”.

PA Wire/PA Images Dr Ranj Singh

He told The Mirror: “I accepted that it wasn’t right and it had to end. “It was so hard and I still don’t like thinking about it. I felt like my heart had been wrenched out of my chest. “I was completely broken. It was the lowest point in my life. I can only imagine how hard it was for my wife, though – she didn’t deserve any of that. I feel so incredibly sorry for what she had to go through.” The 39-year-old star has previously stated that he would love to be paired up with a male professional dancer on ‘Strictly’, adding that same-sex pairings on the BBC show is an “incredibly important” issue. He said: “I would love to dance with a same-sex partner. I would value a time when same-sex couples could dance on shows like Strictly. It is incredibly important. We are making progress but I think there is still time to go.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Ashley Roberts, Dr Ranj Singh and Stacey Dooley arriving at the red carpet launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

The TV doctor also revealed that Ruth Langsford, who he works alongside on ‘This Morning’, has been giving him advice, after she appeared on ‘Strictly’ last year. He told Mailonline: “[Ruth’s] been such a sweetheart, she gave me her number and said call me anytime it’s about to all go bonkers, just give me a buzz, today she gave me some tips she said, ‘When you come down this runway, make sure you have a little routine planned out’.” Talking about his ideal dance partner, he added: “Any of the girls would be amazing, they are all incredible dancers, I am limited by height, one of the shorter girls it would have to be. “I’m nervous, I’m excitedly nervous, I really want to get stuck in and do it, but I want to do my best and give it my best shot.” This year’s ‘Strictly’ cast made their first official appearance together at the show’s red carpet launch on Monday, ahead of the first episode which is due to air on Saturday 8 September,