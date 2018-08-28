‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood has reiterated his opinion that the BBC show should feature same-sex couples.

Talking to BBC News, he said he believes the show will see same sex-couples “eventually”, despite the BBC’s recent claim there are “no plans” in place to introduce pairs made up of two men or two women.

“I think more and more people want it,” he said. “I think it would be rather fun. Maybe the BBC will be brave enough one day to do it.”