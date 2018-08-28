‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood has reiterated his opinion that the BBC show should feature same-sex couples.
Talking to BBC News, he said he believes the show will see same sex-couples “eventually”, despite the BBC’s recent claim there are “no plans” in place to introduce pairs made up of two men or two women.
“I think more and more people want it,” he said. “I think it would be rather fun. Maybe the BBC will be brave enough one day to do it.”
The show, which is about to go into its 16th season, has faced repeated calls to feature same sex-couples in recent years.
Craig was the first permanent member of the ‘Strictly’ family to call for the inclusion of same-sex pairings on the show, back in 2015, while several other prominent cast members have spoken out in favour of same-sex marriages in the past few months.
Professional dancer Kevin Clifton recently voiced support for the idea on Twitter, saying he’d have no problem dancing with a male partner. Presenter Claudia Winkleman has also backed the idea.
A spokesperson for the show said earlier this month: ”‘Strictly’ has chosen the longstanding ballroom dancing format of mixed-sex couples and at the moment we have no plans to introduce same-sex couples in the competition.”
International editions of ‘Strictly’ have previously included same-sex partnerships, with a male dancing couple reaching the final in this years Italian edition of the show.
This year’s ‘Strictly’ cast made their first official appearance together at the show’s red carpet launch on Monday, showing off their magnificent outfits in preparation for the first episode which is due to air on Saturday 8 September,
The new line-up has faced criticism from some viewers for not having enough big names, although last year’s winner, Joe McFadden, defended them at the launch, saying the line-up “ticked every box” as far as he was concerned.