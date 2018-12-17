Joanne Clifton found the perfect way to congratulate her brother Kevin on his ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ win, sharing an adorable childhood snap.

The brother and sister duo were both keen dancers as kids and to commemorate Kevin’s triumph, Joanne dug out a snap of them both holding up trophies.

Posting it alongside a snap of Kevin and Stacey Dooley, and one of herself of Ore Oduba, from when they won ‘Strictly’ in 2016, Joanne added the caption: “We did it mum and dad!”