Joanne Clifton found the perfect way to congratulate her brother Kevin on his ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ win, sharing an adorable childhood snap.
The brother and sister duo were both keen dancers as kids and to commemorate Kevin’s triumph, Joanne dug out a snap of them both holding up trophies.
Posting it alongside a snap of Kevin and Stacey Dooley, and one of herself of Ore Oduba, from when they won ‘Strictly’ in 2016, Joanne added the caption: “We did it mum and dad!”
Despite being in the final on four previous occasions, Kevin had never managed to triumph before.
Speaking after they were named winners, Stacey told Kevin: “I should say something poignant...
“Kev, you know how highly I think of you, it’s no coincidence he’s been in the final as many times as he has.
“You’re patient, you’re talented, your choreography is second to none, and I’ve had the most incredible time. You so deserve this.”
Kevin’s estranged wife Karen was then the first person to congratulate him, running over and shouting: “You did it!”