Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Len Goodman has admitted he thinks the show’s producers like headlines about the show’s so-called “curse” as they drum up interest in the show. When asked about the recent kissing scandal between comedian Seann Walsh and his professional partner Katya Jones, Len admitted that he “didn’t like” what went on, but suggested that those behind the scenes might have felt differently.

Adam Taylor via Getty Images Len Goodman

“I think the producers like all that,” he told Metro. “I think they probably… I’m not saying they encourage it but I think they like it if it happens.” He elaborated: “If they’re both single then I think it doesn’t matter, [but] not so much if one is married and it all splits up the happy home. I don’t like that at all. “But there’s been like Flavia Cacace and Jimi Mistry, they got married and they’re still married. And they were both single. So what’s wrong with that? Good, good for them. “And everyone loves a love story. I think most years there’s been some sort of, ‘Oooh what’s going on there?’”

Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images Seann Walsh and Katya Jones