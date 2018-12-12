David M. Benett via Getty Images Seann and Rebecca at an event in 2014

In a new interview on ‘The Hotbed’ podcast, Rebecca said: “I’m glad that it happened this way, because otherwise I would never have known that I am not crazy. “So I’m glad it came out, I know I’m embroiled in this television programme’s history now, I obviously thought it would be because I went on it and won it! But it’s just my circumstance and I can’t feel bitter about it, I can’t feel angry or vengeful about it, it’s just how it is, really.” She also reminded those who’ve been following the story that she chose to speak out not because of the kiss, but because of the behaviour that had preceded it.

Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images Seann and his former 'Strictly' partner Katya