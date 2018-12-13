However, the former ‘What Not To Wear’ star has revealed she has her reservations about the performance, as she is currently injured.

Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Susannah Constantine has admitted she’s nervous about performing in the this year’s final because she’s recovering from an injury.

“I have torn an intercostal muscle,” she explained to Closer. “It’s incredibly painful because it’s the muscle that holds the ribs together.

“Lots of people get it when they do Strictly. Kate Silverton has got the same injury and Stacey Dooley did it as well. It is quite common. You just have to wait for it to heal and I am still in recovery.”

She added: “I’ve said to Anton [Du Beke, her Strictly partner], ‘You either have to carry me or I’m not going to move and I’m just going to stand there.’ I can be like a maypole and everyone can dance around me.”

Susannah lasted just two weeks in the current competition, before being sent home after a dance-off against fellow competitor Lee Ryan, who left the following week.

At the time, Susannah said she was devastated to have been the first to leave, but quickly shot down rumours that she’d thrown a strop backstage, branding such reports “bollocks”.

Find out how Susannah gets on in the group number in Saturday night’s live final, which airs from 6.30pm on BBC One.