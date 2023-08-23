Start Date For This Year's Strictly Live Shows Revealed – And There's Not Long To Wait

Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke BBC/Guy Levy

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing live shows are due to get underway in just a few short weeks, it’s been revealed.

Over on the BBC’s “Shows, Tours & Take Part” website, the prize draw for potential Strictly audience members is now open, listing the first live show as taking part on Saturday 23 September.

As usual, it doesn’t look like there’ll be an elimination that first week, with the next live show taking place on Saturday 30 September, and the first star bowing out in the following night’s results show.

Per the BBC’s website, the show will run until Saturday 16 December, with Strictly also returning to the Blackpool Tower ballroom during the ninth week of the competition.

Before live shows start, there’s also the annual pre-recorded launch show, where fans discover which professional dancers the celebrities have been coupled up with for the first time.

This will reportedly be filmed on Wednesday 6 September, with recent history suggesting it will air on Saturday 16 September, a week before live shows begin.

The BBC had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

All 15 of the stars taking part on Strictly this year have now been confirmed.

The line-up include actor Amanda Abbington, news anchors Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Angela Rippon, radio DJs Eddi Kadi and Nikita Kanda and West End performer Layton Williams.

Joining them will be TV personalities Angela Scanlon and Les Dennis, reality star Zara McDermott, soap performers Adam Thomas, Ellie Leach, Bobby Brazier and Nigel Harman, Paralympian Jody Cundy and tennis player Annabel Croft.

The judging panel will also remain the same as the previous two seasons, with almost all of last year’s professional dancers returning for the new series.