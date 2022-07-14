They may have largely kept their relationship out of the limelight, but Strictly Come Dancing pros Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova gave their fans a rare glimpse of their romance in a new couples snap.
Kai is currently performing as part of the Burn The Floor reunion tour, with Nadiya showing her support on the night of the first show.
Alongside a loved-up snap of herself and Kai, she wrote on her Instagram story: “What an opening night… the proudest girlfriend.”
He then reshared the post, adding simply: “My baby.”
Kai joined Strictly as a professional dancer last year, where he was partnered with TV presenter AJ Odudu.
He and AJ were at the centre of romance speculation throughout their time on the show, though when the tour started at the beginning of this year, Kai was reported to have begun a relationship with Nadiya.
The pair initially remained tight-lipped on the rumours, until she finally confirmed the romance in an interview with the Daily Mail.
In April, Nadiya told the newspaper that she and Kai had been “seeing each other properly for a couple of months now”.
“We’re getting to know more and more about each other day by day,” she added later in the interview. “He’s kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him.”
Both Nadiya and Kai will be part of the show’s professional line-up when it returns for its landmark 20th series in the autumn, with four brand new dancers also being welcomed into the Strictly family.