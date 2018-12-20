The ‘Strictly’ champ misplaced the award after celebrating her win with her co-stars on Saturday night.

Speaking on the Telegraph’s ‘Talking Strictly’ podcast, Ranj admitted he questioned whether he was responsible for the missing trophy after posing for a picture with it.

He said: “Here’s a little secret… so after the after party, I may have snuck a picture with Stacey’s trophy.

“Then there was a message on the WhatsApp group yesterday saying, ‘Has anyone seen my trophy? I left it in the room with all the bags and now I can’t find it’.

He continued: “I was like ‘How many drinks did I have?’”

Luckily it was tracked down before too long, and Stacey was eventually reunited with her glitterball.

However, the trophy is actually a smaller version of the one viewers saw Stacey and partner Kevin Clifton lift during Saturday night’s final.