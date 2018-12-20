Stacey Dooley lost her glitterball trophy just hours after winning ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, Dr Ranj Singh has revealed.
The ‘Strictly’ champ misplaced the award after celebrating her win with her co-stars on Saturday night.
Speaking on the Telegraph’s ‘Talking Strictly’ podcast, Ranj admitted he questioned whether he was responsible for the missing trophy after posing for a picture with it.
He said: “Here’s a little secret… so after the after party, I may have snuck a picture with Stacey’s trophy.
“Then there was a message on the WhatsApp group yesterday saying, ‘Has anyone seen my trophy? I left it in the room with all the bags and now I can’t find it’.
He continued: “I was like ‘How many drinks did I have?’”
Luckily it was tracked down before too long, and Stacey was eventually reunited with her glitterball.
However, the trophy is actually a smaller version of the one viewers saw Stacey and partner Kevin Clifton lift during Saturday night’s final.
Earlier this week during an appearance on ‘This Morning’, Stacey revealed the actual glitterball was taken off her and Kevin “after two minutes”.
Since winning the show, Stacey has landed a new presenting job, after it was revealed her and ‘Strictly’ runner-up Joe Sugg will host the BBC’s New Year coverage.
She has also spoken out to deny rumours she will be standing in for ‘The One Show’ host Alex Jones when she goes on maternity leave next year.