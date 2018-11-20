After a seriously impressive week in Blackpool, the songs that the seven remaining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ couples will be performing to this week have been revealed.

Fresh from bagging the first 40 of the series, Ashley Roberts will be performing the Samba to Arrow’s ‘Hot Hot Hot’, hoping she can hold onto her winning streak.

Hot on her heels were Charles Venn, Faye Tozer and Joe Sugg, all of whom were at joint second place on the leaderboard with 38 points.