After a seriously impressive week in Blackpool, the songs that the seven remaining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ couples will be performing to this week have been revealed.
Fresh from bagging the first 40 of the series, Ashley Roberts will be performing the Samba to Arrow’s ‘Hot Hot Hot’, hoping she can hold onto her winning streak.
Hot on her heels were Charles Venn, Faye Tozer and Joe Sugg, all of whom were at joint second place on the leaderboard with 38 points.
This week, Charles will perform a Tango to Big Country’s take on The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ and Faye will do the Waltz to Dee C Lee’s ‘See The Day’, which was later covered by Girls Aloud.
Meanwhile, Joe and his partner Dianne Buswell have made their Couples’ Choice for the week, and will do a Street and Commercial routine to House Of Pain’s ‘Jump Around’.
Check out the fill list of performances below…
- Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev will dance the Samba to ‘Hot Hot Hot’ by Arrow
- Charles Venn and Karen Clifton will dance the Tango to ‘Eleanor Rigby’ by Big Country
- Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Waltz to ‘See The Day’ by Dee C Lee
- Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse will dance the Quickstep to ‘Sing Sing Sing’ by The Andrews Sisters
- Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell will do a Street and Commercial routine to ‘Jump Around’ by House Of Pain
- Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard will dance the Salsa to ‘Familiar’ by Liam Payne and J Balvin
- Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will dance the Paso Doble to ‘Malaguena’ by Brian Setzer
The Couple’s Choice twist was introduced at the start of the new series of ‘Strictly’, with pairs being given the chance to pick between three different styles of dance, none of which had ever been performed on the show before this year.
In Sunday night’s results show, it was Kate Silverton who the judges chose to send home from the competition, after she landed in the bottom two for the first time.
‘Strictly’ continues at on Saturday night at 6.50pm on BBC One.