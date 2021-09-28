The songs and dances each of the Strictly Come Dancing pairings will take on have been announced, with Amy Winehouse, Calvin Harris, Annie Lennox and Sean Paul among the artists on the playlist this week.
Fresh from topping the leaderboard last week, AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington will go from an energetic Jive to the Foxtrot, dancing to the Amy Winehouse classic Tears Dry On Their Own.
Meanwhile, week one runners up John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will perform the Cha Cha Cha to Years & Years’ Starstruck and Greg Wise will deliver the first Couple’s Choice routine of the series, set to Ultra Naté’s If You Could Read My Mind.
We have to say, though, the performance we’re most looking forward to is from comedian Judi Love, who is dancing a Samba to Get Busy by Sean Paul.
Check out the full list below:
- AJ and Kai are dancing the Foxtrot to Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse
- Judi and Graziano are dancing the Samba to Get Busy by Sean Paul
- Katie and Gorka are dancing the Jive to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
- Nina and Neil are dancing the Tango to Would I Lie To You? by Eurythmics
- Rose and Giovanni are dancing the Salsa to Cuba by The Gibson Brothers
- Sara and Aljaz are dancing the Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream Of Me by Cass Elliot
- Tilly and Kikita are dancing the Charleston to Yes Sir! That’s My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two
- Adam and Katya are dancing the Quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet
- Dan and Nadiya are dancing the Paso Doble to Giant by Calvin Harris
- Greg and Karen are dancing a Couple’s Choice routine to If You Could Read My Mind by Ultra Naté
- John and Johannes are dancing the Cha Cha to Starstruck by Years & Years
- Rhys and Nancy are dancing the Cha Cha to Reach Out I’ll Be There by Human Nature
- Robert and Dianne are dancing the Tango to La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa
- Ugo and Oti are dancing the Quickstep to Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces
Absent from the running order are McFly singer Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden.
The two are currently self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, but they will be allowed to return to the competition next week.
Strictly returns on Saturday night at 6.45pm on BBC One.