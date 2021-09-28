The songs and dances each of the Strictly Come Dancing pairings will take on have been announced, with Amy Winehouse, Calvin Harris, Annie Lennox and Sean Paul among the artists on the playlist this week.

Fresh from topping the leaderboard last week, AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington will go from an energetic Jive to the Foxtrot, dancing to the Amy Winehouse classic Tears Dry On Their Own.

Meanwhile, week one runners up John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will perform the Cha Cha Cha to Years & Years’ Starstruck and Greg Wise will deliver the first Couple’s Choice routine of the series, set to Ultra Naté’s If You Could Read My Mind.