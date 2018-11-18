Kate Silverton has become the eighth star to be eliminated from this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. In Sunday’s results show, Kate and professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec found themselves in the dance off against Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse, after the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples Ultimately, it was Kate who was sent home after her American Smooth to ‘Everlasting Love’ failed to impress, with all four judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli - all opting to save former England cricketer Graeme.

When asked by host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Kate said: “You know I’m actually weirdly, perversely, not that I would have wanted to go out, but on a night like tonight in such a place, I couldn’t have asked for anything better really. I got to dance twice, went up in a hot air balloon twice, and I loved it twice.” Addressing her dance partner Aljaž, she said: “We have had what? Eleven weeks. And you have got me ballroom dancing. I am forever grateful to this man”

BBC Kate and Aljaž have waved goodbye to the competition.

When Aljaž was asked if he had any words for Kate, he said: “I can say it has been eleven weeks, I have to say we started every single dance from scratch and I am so impressed. “Every week going out there and delivering incredible performances, for someone that has never performed in her life I am so incredibly proud of you. You have taught me so much, you’re such an incredible woman, you’re an incredible mother, and thank you, honestly it has been an amazing series. I’m never going to forget it and thanks to all of you who supported us.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Kate went on to say: “Can I say a few thanks? There are so many people behind the scenes that as a viewer you don’t get to realise just what it takes to put this programme on air. You guys as professionals work really really hard but it’s everybody behind the scenes as well; the runners, the production crew, the hair, wardrobe and makeup. So a big thank you to all of them. “And if I can just do a thank you to this one [Aljaž], because I am so lucky to have had you as my teacher. And as you said we’ve learnt so much from each other, we’ve become such good friends and you have just made this the most incredible experience. We’ve had so much fun, we’ve worked hard but just thank you.” Saturday night’s ‘Strictly’ special from Blackpool finally saw the first perfect score being handed out this series. Former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts earned a 10 from all four judges for her spectacular Jive performed at the Tower Ballroom.

It was a high-scoring night, but we had to wait for Ashley and her partner Pasha Kovalev to close the show with their routine to ‘Shake Ya Tail Feather’ from ‘The Blues Brothers’ Craig Revel Horwood finally handed out his first 10 of the series, declaring the routine “fab-u-lous”. Head judge Shirley Ballas said Ashley had “pushed the envelope”, Darcey Bussell hailed the routine “fantastic”, while Bruno told the singer and TV presenter that she had “earned her place in Strictly history” with the performance. The remaining seven couples will take to the dancefloor next week when ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns on Saturday 24 November at 6.50pm, with the results show on Sunday 25 November at 7.20pm on BBC One.