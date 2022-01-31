We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Yep, you did read that right. Stripes are set to make a decor comeback in 2022. And thankfully, there’s a lot more choice around now than simple candy stripes or squiggly lines.
Whether your vibe is orderly and uniform, or you’re after something a little more bohemian and retro, we’ve got the design inspo for you. Think bevelled mirrors, groovy prints, staircase stripes. There’s plenty of different ways to earn yours. So get involved.