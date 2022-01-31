Life

Striped Decor: 12 Ways To Lock The Look Into Your Home

Whether you prefer your stripes orderly and uniform or bohemian and retro, here's the design inspo you need.

Shopping Writer

How to nail stripey decor without going overboard

Yep, you did read that right. Stripes are set to make a decor comeback in 2022. And thankfully, there’s a lot more choice around now than simple candy stripes or squiggly lines.

Whether your vibe is orderly and uniform, or you’re after something a little more bohemian and retro, we’ve got the design inspo for you. Think bevelled mirrors, groovy prints, staircase stripes. There’s plenty of different ways to earn yours. So get involved.

1
Dunelm
Go for monochrome
Traditional Berber rugs are as exquisite as they are eye-wateringly expensive. However, this reinterpretation from Dunelm is an affordable alternative that’s soft and shaggy to the touch, and super stylish with its iconic pattern.

Get this Berber Monochrome Rug from £39 from Dunelm
2
Amazon
Be bold with bevelling
The three bevelled strips of this mirror elevate its elegance and timeless style. Choose from hanging it horizontally or vertically, and enjoy the added sense of angles it brings to your space.

Get this Deenz Large Wall Mirror for £56.99 from Amazon
3
Not On The High Street
Bring warmth to your walls
A true 70s-style piece, this graphic print combines subtle tones with simplistic shapes in order to bring some retro charm into your home. A personalisable piece, choose from the three available colourways, and pick the year you would like printed.

Get this Retro Stripe Personalised Giclée Print for £35 from Not On The High Street
4
Amazon
Stripe up your stairs
Classy and contemporary, fitting an exposed staircase with a stylish striped runner has become a popular design choice in recent years. We love that this hardwearing option is available in such a wide range of widths, lengths and colourways.

Get this runrug Stair Runner Carpet for £133.60 from Amazon
5
John Lewis & Partners
Do a nod to nautical
With subtle white and blue stripes typical of the coastal decor style, this wooden clock would look right at home in a room inspired by the beach. Super rustic and charming, its weather-worn pattern would also perfectly complement a quaint farmhouse kitchen.

Get this Lascelles Coastal Stripe Wall Clock for £30 from John Lewis & Partners
6
Etsy
Try out some tiling
Peel-and-stick vinyl is always a great option for any tenant looking for a deposit-friendly way to decorate their home. And with its bright colourway and bold geometric print, this removable sticker would certainly spruce up your space!

Get this HomeArtStickers Stripes Effect Tile Sticker from £8.74 from Etsy
7
Amazon
Choose chevron chic
What’s the level above the standard stripe? Chevron. A rustic piece, the colour-graded v-shaped slats give some added elegance to this gorgeous wooden tray. Use it to serve up appetisers, or even keep it on permanent display as a coffee table accent.

Get this MyGift Rectangular Wood Serving Tray for £36.44 from Amazon
8
Not On The High Street
Cosy up for comfort
With its rich tan stripes and elegant ecru fringing, this simple throw is the perfect addition to a home that’s cosy and Nordic in style. Simply drape it over the arm of your sofa to bring added texture and warmth into the room.

Get this Reclaimed Wool Blend Blanket Throw for £40 from Not On The High Street
9
Amazon
Add a pop of pattern
Handmade by affixing a fade-resistant vinyl print onto a laser-cut black acrylic frame, we love the retro vibe of this clock. And because the pattern features pretty much every colour you can think of, it’ll make an ideal statement piece in any boldly styled room.

Get this Sol Pixie Dust Wall Clock for £14.90 from Amazon
10
Mix and match your markings
Desenio
What’s better than stripes? Stripes and spots! This graphical print is so simplistic in design, but boasts an added pop of gold colour that would really compliment a room that’s chic and modern in style.

Get this Desenio Shiny Shades Poster from £12.95 from Desenio
11
Stick with simple strokes
Dunelm
Perfect for displaying your pampas, this ceramic vase makes a subtle striped statement. Its dainty design of hand-drawn thin blue lines is so minimalistic that it would work in most spaces.

Get this Coastal Ceramic Lines Vase for £18 from Dunelm
12
Play with Art Deco design
Amazon
With their luxurious velvet fabric, and bold geometric print, these chic cushions will make an opulent addition to any sofa. We love the Gatsby feel of the black and gold, but there are also five other rich shades to choose from.

Get these Serento Black Cushion Covers for £15.99 from Amazon
