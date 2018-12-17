Student Loans Unlikely To Be Repaid Should Be Added To Government Deficit, ONS Says

Geography Photos via Getty Images The Office for National Statistics has announced the results of its review into the treatment of student loans.

Student loans that are unlikely to be repaid will be added to the government’s balance sheet, the statistics regulator announced, in a change which could significantly increase the UK’s spending deficit.

The decision means that an estimated 45% of student loans which are not expected to be paid back should officially count as public spending.

The Office for National Statistics, which compiles public accounts, said estimates showed that the change would have added around £12 billion to the deficit this year.

It said that the decision would ensure that the way student loans are treated reflects how the system works in practice and how other countries treat similar loans.

Some £16.7 billion in loans were extended to UK and EU students by the Student Loans Company last year, with around 58% of these covering tuition fees, currently a maximum of £9,250 a year.

The government earns around £2.6 billion in interest each year from student loans.

But the Department for Education has estimated that approximately 45% of the most recent loans given to students in England will not be repaid in full.

The balance of most loans given to students is wiped after 25 to 30 years.

ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, Jonathan Athow, said: “We produce national accounts, ensuring that government receipts and spending are properly recorded.

“To ensure our treatment of student loans better reflects the way the system works in practice we will split the government’s student loan payments into a portion that will be repaid and is therefore genuine government lending and a portion that is not expected to be repaid, which will be treated as government spending.

“When coming to this decision we consulted widely with many other countries and international bodies to ensure that our figures remain internationally comparable.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.