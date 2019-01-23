Students Could Graduate In Just Two Years After 'Accelerated Degrees' Plan Backed By MPs

Students enrolling on a university course in September can graduate in just two years after MPs backed new legislation for accelerated degrees.

Ministers say the move will save undergraduates condensing a three-year degree as much as £5,500 in tuition fees and will slash a year’s living costs from their debt burden.

But the Universities and College Union (UCU) told HuffPost UK the shorter degrees would “quickly become devalued” without fresh regulation and the shake-up risked “undermining the international reputation of our higher education sector”.

The proposals by the Department for Education were given the green light in the Commons on Tuesday night and will now go before the House of Lords for approval.

The government hopes that, as well as saving money, the shorter degrees will encourage under-represented groups, such as single parents, and mature students to up-skill or switch career.

Institutions delivering the degrees, however, will be allowed to charge up to 20% more in tuition fees to pay for admin and staff required to teach over the summer.

Accelerated degrees will offer the same level qualification as a traditional three-year course, but students will be expected to squeeze 30 weeks of teaching time into two years, with 45 weeks of teaching.