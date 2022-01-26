Wait Goes On For Sue Gray Report As Downing Street Confirms They Still Don't Have It

Sue Gray had been expected to give her report to the PM on Wednesday GOV.UK via PA Media

Sue Gray’s report into alleged parties in and around Downing Street during lockdown has still not been received by Boris Johnson.

It had been widely expected that the eagerly-anticipated document would be handed to the prime minister on Wednesday.

Parliamentary officials were prepared to make space in the Commons timetable for the PM to make an emergency statement to MPs.

But a Number 10 source confirmed to HuffPost UK on Wednesday afternoon that Gray had not given them her report.

The House of Commons then adjourned for the day at 4.40, meaning that Gray’s conclusions will not be made public until Thursday at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Downing Street appeared to cast doubt on whether the report will be published in full after Johnson has received it.

The PM’s spokesman would only say it was still their “intention” to publish the report’s findings.

He said: “The findings will be made public in line with the terms of reference. It is our intention to publish those findings as received.”

Labour said they were prepared to use “parliamentary devices” to ensure the report is published in full.

A spokesman said: “There are a range of measures. I mean, you will have seen parliamentary devices that have been used in the past to go for the publication of reports and documents.

“But as for that … we’ll have to wait and see where we end up.”

Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle said he expected Johnson to appear before MPs once he has seen the report.

He said: “The prime minister has promised to make a statement.