Partygate: All The Best Sue Gray Report Memes To Entertain You As We Wait

Sue Gray's report is becoming a pivotal part of Partygate GOV.UK via PA Media

It seems the whole UK is eagerly waiting for Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street’s partygate – meaning the internet is now rammed with jokes about the national anticipation.

Gray, a senior civil servant, was tasked by the prime minister to look into the parties alleged to have taken place in Downing Street throughout lockdown.

Her findings are set to be released any day now after a flurry of contradicting reports about whether or not it would be delayed any further.

It’s believed evidence she passed to the police triggered the Met’s new investigation into “a number” of the reported gatherings.

Once her findings are sent to Downing Street, the prime minister has committed to publishing the complete report and then standing before the Commons to give a full statement on its conclusions.

Gray’s report could also turn out to be the tipping point for many Tory backbenchers who are on the fence about ousting Boris Johnson.

The government has repeatedly deferred any probing questions about various Downing Street parties to Gray’s report as well, putting even more pressure on its publication.

Here’s a roundup of all the jokes which perfectly capture how everyone is waiting for what could be the final chapter of the two-month Partygate saga.

The first paragraph of the Sue Gray report pic.twitter.com/IAQUdvBlts — Sandra Glab (@glabsandra) January 25, 2022

Sue Gray rn pic.twitter.com/cGeF8ZJ04s — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) January 13, 2022

me sitting at home still waiting for the Sue Gray report pic.twitter.com/3c7QbpBocY — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 27, 2022

Me waiting for the Sue Gray report pic.twitter.com/7pdCgd42wC — CarlyJH (@Carlyjc1) January 27, 2022

Sue Gray’s office this morning pic.twitter.com/Qs0y66nfRI — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) January 27, 2022

Sue Gray as more and more parties get reported pic.twitter.com/OPURdgEhdu — Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) January 13, 2022

Sue Gray responding individually to everyone asking her the obvious question pic.twitter.com/j4w1nfl04o — Henry Mance (@henrymance) January 27, 2022

Boris Johnson keeping Sue Gray in her office to delay the report… pic.twitter.com/ag1poWB26T — Patrick Scott Jeffries (@trickfrees) January 27, 2022

Would be pretty funny if Sue Gray has completely forgotten about the report



Now she's pulling an all-nighter and using the Thesaurus feature on every word to make it sound more intelligent — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) January 27, 2022

Sue Gray tonight pic.twitter.com/7LjakUF5Xd — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) January 13, 2022

Entering Day 3 of waiting for Sue Gray’s Downing Street parties report to drop like: pic.twitter.com/uRwsk164bw — Sophie Morris (@itssophiemorris) January 26, 2022

Sue Gray slowly drags a JPEG of Boris Johnson into her Microsoft Word document. The formatting gets all messed up. Paragraphs are indented by five inches. Every third page is blank now. She glances at the clock in panic. — Steve Hogarty (@misterbrilliant) January 26, 2022

Sue Gray is believed to have finished her report yesterday, and 24 hours on hasn't handed it over. Going by my 60-hour labour, we're going to need gas and air by about tea-time tomorrow — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) January 26, 2022

The Sue Gray report making its way through London. pic.twitter.com/NW2oSVqTiK — Paul Coleman (@PColemanchester) January 26, 2022

Rihanna Sue Gray



🤝

Not releasing what

the public want — Furquan Akhtar (@furquan) January 26, 2022