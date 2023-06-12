Sue Perkins Gets Candid About What All Of Her Past Break-Ups Have Had In Common

Sue Perkins at the TV Baftas last month Antony Jones/BAFTA via Getty Images

Sue Perkins has lifted the lid on her past break-ups, sharing that the endings of her previous relationships have all had one thing in common.

The former Great British Bake Off host was in a relationship with fellow TV personality Anna Richardson for around seven years, before going their separate ways in 2021.

“I was in a very long-term happy thing and obviously we grew out of it, I guess,” Sue told the Crushed podcast of the Naked Attraction presenter.

“With me it always ends in an exactly seven-year relationship. Yes, it’s weird. It’s between six-and-a-half and eight, usually.”

Sue Perkins and Anna Richardson previously dated for around seven years Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Sue went on to describe herself as a “serial monogamist”, claiming: “I suppose a lot of my childhood and probably up until, well, quite recently, I was obsessed with relationships and sex and being loved.

“And I think I’ve turned a corner now and I’m just catching up to where most mature people have been for some time, which is to learn about people I admire, the different routes they’ve taken, and their accomplishments.”

“There’s nothing more alluring to me than an accomplished woman,” she added. “I’m overwhelmed by people’s ­brilliance. I want to lean into them and marvel.”

Shortly after her split from Sue, Anna shared her take on heartbreak, saying: “Even when it happens a handful of times in your life, you never quite get used to it.”

She continued: “I suppose I don’t know whether you become more resilient as you get older, but heartbreak definitely is still that mystery that needs to be solved, and how to get over it and become stronger.”