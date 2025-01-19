Suella Braverman And Laurence Fox Join The Exodus Of Right-Wingers Heading To Trump's Swearing-In

Suella Braverman speaking at the National Conservatism conference in Brussels last April. via Associated Press

Suella Braverman has joined the right-wing exodus from the UK to Washington DC to watch Donald Trump’s inauguration of US president.

The former Tory home secretary wore a ‘Make America Great Again’ was filmed by Channel 4 News as she landed in America ahead of tomorrow’s swearing-in.

Actor and right-wing activist Laurence Fox could also be seen in the background as Braverman pushed her luggage through the arrivals area.

Asked why it was important for her to be there, she replied: “I’ve got the Make America Great Again hat. Listen, it’s a great honour to be here, I’m very grateful for the invitation for the inauguration.”

Asked if she had been invited by Trump himself, the Tory MP said: “I’m very much looking forward to attending the rally tomorrow.”

When it was pointed out that Fox was there too, Braverman said: “We happened to be on the same flight.”

Former Tory prime minister Liz Truss was mocked online after she posted a picture of herself in Washington DC ahead of Trump’s big day.

Also wearing a MAGA hat, she said: “The new Donald Trump term can’t come soon enough. The West needs it.”

Other right-wingers who have made the journey across the Atlantic include shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel and reform UK leader Nigel Farage.