Suella Braverman's Alarming Rant Has Everyone Saying 1 Thing About Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is facing questions over his response to Suella Braverman's latest inflammatory comments via Associated Press

Suella Braverman’s latest comments on pro-Palestinian marches have sent shockwaves around the political sphere, prompting serious questions about Rishi Sunak’s leadership.

It’s even triggered some comparisons to his predecessor Liz Truss, who famously spent just 49 days in Downing Street – and yet still found time to sack Braverman from her home secretary role over breaching ministerial rules.

Braverman was immediately reinstated by Sunak, and has been gradually upping her right-wing rhetoric ever since.

Then on Wednesday night, she took it to a new level by claiming police were “playing favourites” with protesters after the Met said a controversial pro-Palestinian march would be going ahead on Armistice Day, despite backlash.

Braverman alleged “right wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response” while pro-Palestinian “mobs displaying almost identical behaviour are largely ignored”.

Writing in The Times, she claimed: “I do not believe that these marches are merely a cry for help for Gaza.

“They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups – particularly Islamists – of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland. Also disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster are the reports that some of Saturday’s march group organisers have links to terrorist groups, including Hamas.”

These inflammatory remarks have stoked speculation she is trying to get sacked so she can focus on her own leadership bid ahead of next year’s general election.

In just the last two months, Braverman has called the pro-Palestine protests “hate marches”, claimed some people were homeless as a “lifestyle choice”, suggested “multiculturalism has failed” and that being gay or a woman is not reason enough to seek asylum in the UK.

Her article also came after Sunak failed to persuade the Metropolitan Police chief to stop the demonstration this weekend.

As a row now brews over whether or not No.10 signed off on the controversial article before it was published, Sunak is facing intense pressure to sack his increasingly outspoken home secretary.

Accounts all across X (formerly Twitter), suggested this should be the final straw for the PM – and weren’t afraid to mock him with comparisons to Truss...

Dear @RishiSunak

It is time to sack your out of control, inflammitory, ignorant Home Secretary, #SuellaBraverman



If not, please explain to the nation, why not?



Gina Miller

Leader - True & Fair Party @VoteTrueAndFair — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) November 9, 2023

Lettuce remember that for all her many faults, in her world leading 49 days as Prime Minister, Liz Truss still managed to sack Suella Braverman — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) November 9, 2023

Rishi Sunak’s weakness has gone from disappointing to dangerous.



He backs Suella Braverman in the mistaken belief she appeals to traditional Tory voters.



She does not. She appeals to bigots who derive a veneer of respectability from her Office of State.



We see you — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) November 8, 2023

Even Liz Truss in the dying hours of her premiership managed to summon the courage to sack Suella Braverman — John Stevens (@johnestevens) November 9, 2023

Suella Braverman seeking to exploit the sensitivities of this moment, and an ignorance of Northern Ireland’s history, to inflame community tensions for her own leadership campaign is an appalling new low.



Rishi Sunak must sack her. But he’s too weak. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 9, 2023

Suella Braverman is out of control. Her article tonight is a highly irresponsible, dangerous attempt to undermine respect for police at a sensitive time, to rip up operational independence & to inflame community tensions. No other Home Secretary of any party would ever do this — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) November 8, 2023

"I'm going to level with you Elsie, I'm scared stiff of Suella Braverman, can I hide on this bus with you?" #r4today #BBCBreakfast #gmb pic.twitter.com/vbhcJJvsfL — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) November 9, 2023

That op ed is incendiary, dangerous, irresponsible. The consequences will sit with Suella Braverman, not with the police nor with the public. — James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) November 9, 2023

Genuinely shocking piece by home sec who correctly states what the law expects of police, suggests that actually maybe they should do something else, and then accuses them of political bias in an already dangerously tense situation. https://t.co/xzMt9RG1Kh — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) November 9, 2023

Most of what we needed to know about how Sunak's time as PM would play out was contained in his decision to re-appoint Suella Braverman to the Home Office. — Rafael Behr (@rafaelbehr) November 9, 2023