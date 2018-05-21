‘Suits’ actor Rick Hoffman has set the record straight after several royal wedding viewers picked up on his less-than-impressed expression during the ceremony.

Rick was one of several members of the ‘Suits’ cast who showed up over the weekend to support former co-star Meghan Markle as she tied the knot to Prince Harry in Windsor.

However, when the camera panned to Rick during the wedding ceremony, it didn’t exactly look like he was over the moon to be here.