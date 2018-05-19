In the excitement of all the other star-studded arrivals, from Oprah Winfrey and the cast of ‘Suits’ to David and Victoria Beckham, there’s every chance you missed that Tom Hardy was also at the royal wedding on Saturday (19 May).

Tom and his wife, Charlotte Riley, were both snapped by photographers making their way into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, sneaking in behind George and Amal Clooney, while the camera also cut to the actor more than once during the ceremony.

We’d understand if you didn’t recognise him, though, because he is looking rather different at the moment…