In the excitement of all the other star-studded arrivals, from Oprah Winfrey and the cast of ‘Suits’ to David and Victoria Beckham, there’s every chance you missed that Tom Hardy was also at the royal wedding on Saturday (19 May).
Tom and his wife, Charlotte Riley, were both snapped by photographers making their way into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, sneaking in behind George and Amal Clooney, while the camera also cut to the actor more than once during the ceremony.
We’d understand if you didn’t recognise him, though, because he is looking rather different at the moment…
Yes, while as recently as March, Tom was seen sporting a slicked-back hairstyle and his trademark stubble, he’s since undergone a rather dramatic makeover, and is now clean-shaven both of face and of head.
Fans who aren’t digging the Oscar-nominee’s new look needn’t worry, though, as he’s actually transformed himself for a new role, as gangster Al Capone in the upcoming film ‘Fonzo’, which is currently filming.
For anyone wondering exactly how Tom Hardy wound up at the wedding in the first place, it turns out he and the royals actually go way back, even filming a cameo with Princes William and Harry in the most recent ‘Star Wars’ film (though their scene was ultimately cut).
Aside from his personal friendship with Prince Harry, Tom has also done a lot of work for the charity The Prince’s Trust, for which he is an ambassador.
Tom wasn’t the only A-lister at the royal wedding, with Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba all on the guestlist.
Also in attendance were two of Prince Harry’s exes, Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy.