Sunday Brunch Viewers Left Stunned By Seriously NSFW Subtitle Fail

Sunday Brunch found itself at the centre of a rather unfortunate subtitling fail over the weekend.

As regular viewers of the Channel 4 daytime show will know, Sunday Brunch opens with a catchy theme tune, the lyrics of which are: “The sun comes up. I fill my cup. I’m waking up to Sunday Brunch.”

So far, so family-friendly, right?

Well, unfortunately, that wasn’t quite the case for viewers tuning in with subtitles.

Instead they got the decidedly less suitable-for-daytime: “The sun comes up, I feel my cock, I’m waking up to Sunday Brunch.”

And the error most certainly didn’t go unnoticed, either: