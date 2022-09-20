Life

20 Super Satisfying Products That'll Save You A Surprising Amount Of Hassle

Because you shouldn't have to spend your valuable time reheating tepid cups of tea.

Solving those slight annoyances, one Amazon buy at a time!
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Ever buy something that changes your life to the point that you can’t imagine getting by without it? Honestly, that’s how we feel about the selection of really mundane — yet incredible – products that you’ll find on this list.

To be honest, some of these gadgets are so clever we’re genuinely quite confused as to why they aren’t more well-known!

All we can say is that as far as I’m concerned, whoever it was who invented the nail polish bottle holder must be protected at all costs...

1
Amazon
Ditch the colander for these strainer spoons
Getting the clunky colander out for just a few bits of veg feels like a massive waste of time. Far less of a faff, these strainer spoons are made of heat-resistant nylon, and come in a pack of two.
Get them from Amazon for £8.99
2
Amazon
Dry your clothes indoors with this retractable washing line
Dreading not being able to dry your clothes outside over the coming months? Easy to install, and barely noticeable when not in use, this indoor retractable washing line is the perfect alternative.
Get it from Amazon for £17.39
3
Amazon
Pop your utensils down on this handy heatproof mat
Far better than your average spoon rest, this clever pad has four spaces for storing your spoons, spatulas, brushes, and other kitchen utensils while you cook. Plus, it's got plenty of room, so it's really easy to avoid any cross-contamination.
Get it from Amazon for £5.99
4
Amazon
Hang your most-used utensils from this clever contraption
If you're short on countertop space, then ditch the classic utensil pot, and affix this self-adhesive rotating hook to the wall instead. It's got space for six utensils, an is available in black or white.
Get it from Amazon for £3.98
5
Amazon
Do your mani on the move with this incredible nail polish bottle holder
This amazing gadget has nearly 13,000 five-star reviews, and will ensure you never again have to try and scrub nail varnish off your bed. It comes in loads of colours – and I'm literally putting it in my basket as I type...
Get it from Amazon for £6.49
6
Amazon
Use this squeezer key to eek out every last bit of product
If (like me) you're always cutting open almost-empty tubes of cream and toothpaste to scrape out any leftovers, then you truly need this contraption. Simply slide it over the top of any plastic or metal tube, and give it a twist to eject every last drop.
Get it from Amazon for £3.49
7
Amazon
Minimise mess with this clever grater and zester
Love clever kitchen gadgets? This cheese grater and zester has a container underneath that'll catch all your cuttings. Plus, its handle has a hanging loop for easy storage.
Get it from Amazon for £4.99
8
Amazon
This clip-on cup holder can be used in all manner of places
To be honest, spilling a glass of orange juice on my laptop in 2020 has scarred me to the point where I now rarely keep a drink on my desk. So this clip-on cup holder is just what clumsy people like me desperately need!
Get it from Amazon for £8.99
9
Amazon
Use this de-bobbler to smooth out your favourite knitwear
It appears that my winter jumpers haven't fared as well as I'd hoped under my bed – so I'm definitely going to be using this battery-operated and cordless de-bobbler to remove any excess lint and fluff.
Get it from Amazon for £6.48
10
Amazon
Protect your shoes from the rain with this spray
Even suitable for use on suede, this miracle spray will cover your favourite shoes with an invisible layer of protection that takes just fifteen minutes to dry, and will protect them from staining for up to four weeks.
Get it from Amazon for £7.27
11
Amazon
Clean your bathroom tiles in half the time
Typically home to tight corners, recesses, and grout lines, bathrooms tiles can be tricky to clean. Boasting over 94,000 five-star reviews, this extendable scrubber will help you ensure that your floors are shining in no time.
Get it from Amazon for £15
12
Amazon
Make sorting recycling in the bathroom a doddle with this split bin
Not a feature you'll see in a typical bathroom bin, this Joseph Joseph model has separate compartments for recyclable and non-recyclable waste, and can be used with or without plastic bin bags.
Get it from Amazon for £19.61
13
Amazon
Make grabbing hand towels a breeze with this swivel rail
I have loads of microfibre cloths and flannels constantly in use, so this self-adhesive swivel rail is just what I need to ensure they dry off fully, and are always close by. Plus, the rail also comes in black.
Get it from Amazon for £12.49
14
Amazon
Trust this mug warmer to stop your tea from going tepid
I am constantly having to reheat my mug in the microwave cos I've managed to forget about my tea, and let it go cold. Providing continuous heat to ensure your tea stays toasty, this mug warmer is definitely going in my basket.
Get it from Amazon for £13.70
15
Amazon
These self-closing toothpaste caps help to keep buildup and mess at bay.
Anyone else have to chip a load of dried toothpaste off the top of the tube every week or so, because they always forget to put the lid back on? Same! So this pack of three self-closing lids are quite literally going to change my life!
Get them from Amazon for £4.95
16
Amazon
Save kitchen drawer space with this nifty five-in-one tool
It might not look like much on first glance, but this clever utensil can actually be used as a slotted spoon, turner, cutting tool, solid spoon and spatula. Plus, it's even dishwasher-safe – so it's ticking pretty much all of my boxes.
Get it from Amazon for £10
17
Amazon
Use these magnetic cable clips for a range of random tasks
Another multi-functional tool that really deserves its time in the limelight, these six magnetic cable clips can also be used as earphone holders, bookmarks, keychains, fridge magnets, and whiteboard marker holders.
Get them from Amazon for £9.49
18
Amazon
Let this spray do all the shower cleaning for you
With its phenomenal passionfruit scent, brilliant eco credentials, and ability to leave your shower shining without having to do any scrubbing, it's no surprise that this glorious spray is such a bestseller!
Get it from Amazon for £2.30
19
Amazon
Say goodbye to cupboard chaos with this pan rack
Every time a recipe requires me to use my biggest skillet, I dread having to try and carefully remove it from the bottom of the precarious stack of smaller pots and pans! So this brilliant stand is really going to save me some unnecessary stress!
Get it from Amazon for £12.99
20
Amazon
Simply press your sponge down on this washing-up liquid dispenser and you're good to go!
Forever using too much washing up liquid, it takes me a good minute to fully squeeze all the excess out of my sponge when I've finished washing up. This dispenser will definitely save me time – and ensure I'm not wasting too much soap.
Get it from Amazon for £6.99
