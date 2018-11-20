Susanna Reid Recalls 'Chasing Down' Knife-Carrying Mugger Who Slashed Her Bag

Susanna Reid has detailed an incident in which she chased down a man who had mugged her in London.
During a discussion on Tuesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’, Susanna said she was so “incandescent” after a man slashed her bag with a knife that she ran after him.
She told co-host Piers Morgan: “I got mugged once by a guy with a knife and my instinct was to run after him. It’s not rational and obviously that was dangerous.
“He slashed my bag off me and cut through my coat. I was incandescent.”
Susanna continued: “He ran up over a bridge – I followed him. I was absolutely furious and he was shaking out my bag and then he ran off.
“I had cash, he took that, but I got my bag and everything else back.”
When Piers questioned whether she was scared she’d be hurt for chasing after him, she said her actions were fuelled by “adrenalin” and “red mist”, pointing out: “You are putting yourself at risk… I was acting on instinct.”
After the broadcast, Susanna tweeted about the incident once again, clarifying that it had happened in the early 2000s, in response to tweets asking about how she was.
“The mugging happened 17 YEARS ago...so I’m fine,” she wrote. “He cut handbag from me with a knife. I ran after him in a rage. Caught up with him, shaking out bag. He ran off, with cash. I retrieved phone & keys. Realised afterwards he’d cut through my coat.”
