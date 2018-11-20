Susanna Reid Recalls 'Chasing Down' Knife-Carrying Mugger Who Slashed Her Bag

Susanna Reid has detailed an incident in which she chased down a man who had mugged her in London.

During a discussion on Tuesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’, Susanna said she was so “incandescent” after a man slashed her bag with a knife that she ran after him.

She told co-host Piers Morgan: “I got mugged once by a guy with a knife and my instinct was to run after him. It’s not rational and obviously that was dangerous.

“He slashed my bag off me and cut through my coat. I was incandescent.”