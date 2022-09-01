Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid Jeff Overs/BBC via PA Media

On Thursday morning, Bill’s family announced he died “peacefully” at home in Suffolk on Wednesday after a “challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer”, which had been diagnosed in November 2017.

Following the announcement, tributes soon flooded social media, which were led by Susanna.

She tweeted: “Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything. But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them.

“RIP Bill. We will miss you so much.”

Bill and Susanna worked together on BBC Breakfast until she defected to ITV to launch Good Morning Britain in 2014.

He stepped down from his role on the rival breakfast show two years later, after 15 years at the helm.

The pair later reunited on GMB when Bill appeared as a guest presenter in early 2020, filling in for Susanna’s then co-host Piers Morgan.

Bill later guest presented Good Morning Britain with Susanna Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Across a four-decade career, Bill presented from the front line of British and foreign politics, as well as hosting an array of lighter gameshows and religious programmes.