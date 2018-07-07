Swedish Ambassador Gives Lesson In How To Lose Graciously At Football

The Swedish ambassador to the UK has given a masterclass in how to be a gracious loser after he was praised for his classy response to England beating his team in the quarter final of the World Cup.

Torbjörn Sohlström not only congratulated Gareth Southgate’s team for the 2-0 victory that sent the Swedes crashing out of the tournament, but even managed to pledge his support in the next round.

Once he’s gotten over his disappointment that is...