Airliners Warned To Be Careful Near Syria As American Air Strikes Loom

An air traffic control agency has warned airlines to exercise caution in the eastern Mediterranean due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria in the next 72 hours. Eurocontrol said air-to-ground or cruise missiles could be used and there was a possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment. Donald Trump and Western allies are discussing possible military action to punish Syria’s President Bashar Assad for a suspected poison gas attack on Saturday on a rebel-held town that long had held out against government forces.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A man holds a photo of a baby victim as he and other demonstrators gather to protest against Assad regime forces' allegedly conducted poisonous gas attack in Duma

Trump on Tuesday cancelled a planned trip to Latin America later this week to focus instead on responding to the Syria incident, the White House said. Trump had on Monday warned of a quick, forceful response once responsibility for the Syria attack was established. Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon has said any US missiles fired at Syria would be shot down and the launch sites targeted. “If there is a strike by the Americans then ... the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired,” Alexander Zasypkin told Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV.

The Eurocontrol warning on its website did not specify the origin of any potential missile threat. “Due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR area,” it said, referring to the designated airspace. Aviation regulators in countries including the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany have previously issued warnings against airlines entering Syrian airspace leading most carriers to avoid the area. The only commercial flight above Syria as of 8:15 am on Wednesday was being flown by Cham Wings Airlines, a Syrian airline.

