A former defence chief has called the air strikes on Syria a “missed opportunity” to impact the civil war and said Britain should send soldiers in to protect people from the Bashar Al-Assad regime.

Lord Richards said Britain, America and France’s air strikes on Assad’s chemical weapons last weekend were “not quite token but minimalism” and “the jury is still out” on whether it would prevent the Syrian dictator using them again.

He is accused of being behind the suspected chemical attack that took place in Douma, near the capital Damascus, and killed scores of people.

Speaking on BBC Radio Four’s Westminster Hour, Lord Richards said the West should establish a protection zone in Idlib, a rebel outpost that Assad’s military is expected to attack next.

Richards, who was chief of the defence staff from 2010 to 2013, said this was “military doable”, despite British reluctance to do it and added he feared Assad was about to attack it, “which I think will lead to a lot of bloodshed”.

“Ten of millions of lives have been absolutely ruined... we should try to stop this war,” he said.