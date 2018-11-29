HuffPost UK The 15-year-old victim of an attack which went viral online says he doesn't want violence directed at his bullies

A teenage Syrian refugee who was filmed being attacked at school has expressed his concerns about threats being made towards the perpetrator.

The 15-year-old boy revealed to HuffPost UK that he doesn’t want any violence aimed at the bully after online abuse was directed at the 16-year-old.

He said: “I am very concerned about the violent comments going out on social media about the bully.

“I don’t want anything terrible to happen to him at all. I just don’t want anything bad to happen to anyone.”

Footage of the incident has been seen around 15 million times since it went viral earlier this week.

The incident took place at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield on October 25 and was reported to police the following day.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Wednesday that a 16-year-old boy has been summoned to court to be charged with assault over the incident.

The Syrian refugee was shown in the video being shoved to the ground by his neck, threatened with drowning and having water poured on his face while having his arm in a cast.

The teenager’s family solicitor, Tasnime Akunjee, told HuffPost UK that the boy’s concerns for the bully show his maturity and compassion.

He said police are investigating the incident but the victim and his family are alarmed at the violent threats being made online towards the bully.

Akunjee said: “He is a very impressive young man and was quite disturbed by the threats made on social media towards the bully.

“He expressed his concerns for the bully saying that he did not want anything unpleasant or bad to happen to the boy.

“He is concerned about the fact that no other children are harmed - including the bullies.”