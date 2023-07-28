Love A Power Nap? We've Got News For You

eclipse_images via Getty Images

Taking a nap in the middle of the day is an undefeated experience. Bored on a Saturday afternoon? Why not snooze for 10 minutes? Didn’t get much sleep the night before? That’s fine, just get an hour of some shut-eye on your couch.

It seems most of us love a cheeky nap, as one in five Brits often have naps during the day, with the ideal time being between 20 to 30 minutes, according to Online-Bedrooms.co.uk.

Fortunately for us, napping has some great benefits – it can help us to catch up on a lack of sleep, increase energy levels, and improve focus rates due to a boost in alertness.

However, napping can come with negative side effects. For example, some people become reliant on them to get through the day, which can disrupt their normal sleeping patterns.

“Having a nap every so often and for short periods of time will prevent you from becoming dependent on them and will allow you to actually reap the benefits they provide,” Nic Shacklock from Online-Bedrooms.co.uk said.

Here are the pros and cons of taking a power nap according to the experts.

Pros of power naps

Helps catch up on loss of sleep

When you get less than seven hours of sleep, you’re probably going to start to feel tired later in the afternoon. Having a power nap for around 20 minutes can help you gain energy without wasting too much of the day.

Relieves stress levels

Hitting the pillow for a short period can calm you down if you’re feeling stressed out and need to simply relax. Once you wake up, you can start the day anew with a fresh mindset.

Improved immune responses

Studies have shown that power naps can improve immune responses. This is because as we sleep, our bodies replenish the immune cells which help us fight off sickness. Taking a quick nap will mean you are less likely to catch any nasty bugs or viruses.

They’re better for you than longer naps

Napping for a shorter period of time is more beneficial than taking a longer nap. Shorter naps don’t disrupt your day and can make you feel less sluggish and provide you with a boost of energy.

If you nap for too long you’ll likely want to sleep longer and it can actually leave you feeling more tired than you were to begin with.

Improves working habits

Getting a quick nap during the day can make you feel more positive, alert, and focused for the rest of the workday. It can be thought of as a quick energy booster to carry you through to the end of the working day.

Cons of power naps

Sleep Inertia

Sleep inertia is the horrible, disoriented feeling that you get from waking up from a nap that’s been disrupted. Having this can make you feel worse than before you went to bed and it may take hours before you regain your typical energy level.

Ruins sleeping schedules

If you’ve had a nap later in the day, it can make it harder to get to sleep quickly in the evening. That’s why it’s best to space out power naps otherwise you’ll be left staring at the ceiling until the sun rises.

The process takes longer than the sleep itself

Sometimes it can be tricky falling asleep during the day, especially if your mind has been actively working before you hit the pillow. This not only wastes time but can ruin the quality of the sleep itself.

Disrupts your daytime routine

If you decide to make napping part of your daytime routine, it can disrupt a typical day-to-day schedule, even if it’s only for 20 minutes. It can negatively impact your focus on work, as well as your eating habits, especially if you nap so close to lunchtime.

Becomes a consistent need

Napping every day could lead to your body becoming dependent on the extra sleep. If you find you’re constantly getting tired throughout the day you may need to get more sleep at night.