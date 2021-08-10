Ted Cruz Hilariously Self-Owns On Live TV And Doesn't Seem To Realise

US Senator Ted Cruz attempted to mock his political rivals on Monday but managed to deliver a pretty rough self-own about his relationship with former President Donald Trump instead.
Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, Cruz ripped Democrats for being too loyal to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
“It’s a weird thing, Sean,” Cruz said. “There is a herd mentality among Congressional Democrats that they obey Chuck Schumer and their only answer is ‘Sir, yes sir.’”
As Cruz’s critics on Twitter noted, many Republicans have marched lock-step with Trump for years. Cruz is a prime example.
During the campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, Trump called Cruz “Lyin’ Ted,” attacked his wife’s looks and implied that his father was somehow involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Yet, after Trump became president, Cruz became one of Trump’s staunchest defenders.
Twitter users were quick to point all that out and more: