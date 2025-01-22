There's Been An Intriguing Update On Those Ted Lasso Season 4 Rumours

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso Apple

Any Ted Lasso fans growing impatient for that long-rumoured fourth season of the award-winning sitcom may well have reason to get excited.

While the Apple TV+ comedy aired its third season in 2023, in what viewers were led to believe was to be the final outing for Ted Lasso, it was rumoured last year that the team was moving forward with a new batch of episodes.

Since then, these plans have been kept under wraps, with cast members dodging questions about it when approached by journalists.

However, Nick Mohammed – who played assistant coach Nate Shelley – has teased that production could be going ahead pretty soon.

Speaking in character as his comedy alter-ego Mr Swallow, Nick explained that he was having to move dates on his Show Pony tour in May and late April due to filming conflicts.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Nick Mohammed Apple

He said: “I know there’ll be a lot of speculation as to ‘why have you moved these dates? What is it for?’. I’ll be honest, it is for some filming that I’ve not been able to shift for love nor money.

“I cannot say what that filming is but it will be announced shortly. In the meantime, I would really appreciate if people just didn’t speculate as to what they think it might be,” he added, before holding up a “believe” sign in an obvious nod to Ted Lasso.

The show’s name also appeared as a hashtag in Nick’s post.

HuffPost UK has contacted the Ted Lasso press team for comment.

While several Ted Lasso cast members have made no secret of their hopes to film more episodes of the show, lead actor Jason Sudeikis claimed in 2023 that he had reached the “end of this story that we wanted to tell”.

In August 2024, it was widely reported that Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift’s contracts had all been renewed by Apple, making a fourth series look extremely likely.

