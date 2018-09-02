Teen Suffers Cardiac Arrest After Being Tasered By Police In Coventry

PA Archive/PA Images A policeman demonstrates how a taser is used at the firearms range of Northamptonshire Police (stock image)

A teenager suffered a cardiac arrest after being tasered by police in Coventry on Saturday night.

West Midlands Police (WMP) said the incident happened after they were called to reports of a disturbance in Prior Deram Walk, Canley, just after 9.30pm.

WMP said a 17-year-old was tasered in an “effort to detain him, but immediately required CPR as he went into cardiac arrest”.

The boy remains in hospital today in a serious but stable condition.

Four other teenagers, three aged 17 and a 13-year-old, were arrested for violent disorder and assaulting a police officer as a result of the incident, WMP said in a statement.

Two male police officers received minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment and a police car windscreen was smashed.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, WMP said.