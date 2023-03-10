LifeBeautyshoppingHome and Garden

I Scoured Amazon To Find You The 33 Biggest Deals And Discounts On Offer This Week

I’ve found you some *huge* savings from Tefal, Shark, Fitbit, and Vera Wang.

Freelance journalist

Treat yourself to some guilt-free bargain hunting this weekend.
Amazon
Treat yourself to some guilt-free bargain hunting this weekend.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Another weekend has rolled around and after a week of cold, drizzly, and snowy weather, it’s certainly time for a well-deserved treat. But you don’t have to break the bank whilst you’re shopping as I’ve found some huge bargains from big brands such as Philips, Carote, Shark, and Colour Wow.

There are great savings to be made on a variety of beauty products from a Vera Wang perfume to a Babyliss air styler, and handy buys, such as a windproof compact umbrella and an overnight lip mask, to help you combat this weather. I’ve also found some clever home gadgets, with massive reductions on a De’Longhi barista-style coffee machine and a 9-in-1 Tefal air fryer.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on these deals before it’s too late...

1
Amazon
Save 38% on the viral TikTok vegetable chopper and make your dinner prep a breeze
£18.69 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
2
Amazon
Get 33% off this 10 piece CAROTE induction hob cookware set (which are also non-stick too)
£79.99 (Was £119.99) at Amazon
3
Amazon
Make a 36% saving on these smart, energy-saving plugs that work with your Alexa
£17.98 for two (Was £27.99) at Amazon
4
Amazon
You can now save 41% on this hands-free wireless fast charger
£16.99 (Was £28.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Save 33% and extend your drying rack space with this four-tier clothes airer
£32.99 (Was £49) at Amazon
6
Amazon
Get sparkling floors with 30% off this dirt-gripping Shark steam mop
£49 (Was £69.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
You can get a huge 70% off this fruity and floral Vera Wang perfume at the moment
£17.84 for 100ml (Was £60) at Amazon
8
Amazon
Save a whopping £75 on this Fitbit, which also includes a six month premium membership
£94.99 (Was £169.99) at Amazon
9
Amazon
Coffee lovers, you can now save a huge £105 on this De’Longhi barista-style espresso and cappuccino machine
£139.99 (Was £244.99) at Amazon
10
Amazon
This clever 9-in-1 air fryer, oven and grill is currently marked down by 28%
£159 (Was £219.99) at Amazon
11
Amazon
Keep your air fryer clean and hassle-free with 10% off this two pack of silicone liners
£88.99 (Was £9.99) at Amazon
12
Amazon
Get a speedy boil with 16% off this cordless kettle
£25.29 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
13
Amazon
Save 15% and become the champion of kitchen organisation with these seven air tight storage containers
£29.72 (Was £34.97) at Amazon
14
Amazon
No more carrying around big and bulky portable phone chargers with 20% off this mini power bank
£18.39 (Was £22.99) at Amazon
15
Amazon
Save 43% on this staple home extension lead with four handy USB sockets
£16.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
16
Amazon
On the hunt for a lightweight yet powerful cordless vacuum? This Vactidy option currently has 45% off
£108.99 (Was £199) at Amazon
17
Amazon
Level up your bathroom organisation with this pack of two sleek shower caddies and save 30%
£13.99 (Was £19.99) at Amazon
18
Amazon
Refresh your towel collection with this soft eight piece towel set and save 15%
£17.84 (Was £20.99) at Amazon
19
Amazon
Wave goodbye to smeary windows and get 12% off this Kärcher window vac
£37.79 (Was £42.99) at Amazon
20
Amazon
Did someone say at-home massage? Treat your achy neck to this deep tissue massager and save 21%
£33.99 (Was £42.97) at Amazon
21
Amazon
Achieve the bouncy blowout look with this BaByliss Air Styler, which is now reduced by 53%
£34.99 (Was £75) at Amazon
22
Amazon
Got chapped lips in this cold weather spell? Grab this Burt’s Bees overnight lip mask whilst it has 37% off
£4.69 (Was £7.49) at Amazon
23
Amazon
Lacking voluminous locks? Get thicker and glossy hair with this highly-rated COLOR WOW volumizer and save 22%
£18 (Was £23) at Amazon
24
Amazon
Get 33% off this battery powered Philips electric toothbrush and compact travel case
£19.99 (Was £29.99) at Amazon
25
Amazon
Make your haircare routine easier with this Tangle Teezer brush, which is reduced by 43% right now
£8.05 (Was £14) at Amazon
26
Amazon
Get 27% off this smart platinum double edge razor from King. C. Gillette
£14.69 (Was £20) at Amazon
27
Amazon
Looking for a Mother’s Day gift (or even a treat for yourself)? Make a 41% saving on this Sanctuary Spa gift set
£11.88 (Was £20) at Amazon
28
Amazon
Save a big 48% on this popular Max Factor mascara
£5.07 (Was £9.99) at Amazon
29
Amazon
Combat these harsh weather conditions with 35% off this double canopy, windproof umbrella
£12.99 (Was £19.99) at Amazon
30
Amazon
Have you got kids or pets running about the house? Get 15% off this retractable stair gate
£42.49 (Was £49.99) at Amazon
31
Amazon
Save 24% on this air purifier which cleans the air around you – great if you suffer from any allergies
£83.99 (Was £109.99) at Amazon
32
Amazon
Settle your little one for their sweet dreams with 15% off this soothing white noise machine
£27.19 (Was £31.99) at Amazon
33
Amazon
Slow down your furry friend’s eating speed with 15% of this puzzle feeder
£11.89 (Was £13.99) at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction