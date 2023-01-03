The Apprentice Unveils Candidates Ahead Of Its Biggest Ever Series

Lord Sugar with this year's 18 new Apprentice candidates BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

We’re just days away from a brand new series of The Apprentice, and this time around producers are going bigger and better with more candidates than ever before.

The 18 hopefuls who’ll be put through their paces in a bid to secure a life-changing investment from Alan Sugar have now been unveiled – and perhaps more importantly, so have their introductory one-liners.

Advertisement

So, grab yourself a cup of tea and get to know the candidates ahead of The Apprentice’s return on Thursday evening…

Avi

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: London

Current job: City banker

He says: “Lord Sugar’s investment will help me escape the rat race of a banking job. I’m the hardest working rat he’ll ever meet.”

Bradley

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

Advertisement

From: North Yorkshire

Current job: Director of a construction company

He says: “A lot of people in business – I’m not saying everyone – have inherited their businesses, this is not the case for myself. I was made redundant in 2019 and now, we’re turning over half-a-million, which is something I’m immensely proud of.”

Dani

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: Hertfordshire

Current job: Salon owner

She says: “I’m a different kind of business owner, which is a lot more relatable to people. That is really what I would like to promote as a person, that business is something that doesn’t need to be fancy words and suits.”

Denisha

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: Leicestershire

Current job: Financial controller

She says: “I know the dreams I want to achieve. There’s only one Denisha Kaur… I’m a woman who wants to create an empire and have it all; to be able to provide for my family and to be an inspiration to young women.”

Advertisement

Emma

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: County Kildare

Current job: Senior account executive

She says: “I will do anything to succeed... I am confident that whether I win the investment from Lord Sugar or not, I am going to make my company one of the most successful ideas to ever come out of The Apprentice. Watch this space.”

Gregory

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: Shropshire

Current job: Owner of an online antiques marketplace

He says: “My biggest weakness, some could call a strength in my opinion, is sometimes being a little too unusual. Some people might think, ‘why did you go to Malta to fire cannons when you could be earning so much more in the City of London?’. But I would say, a willingness to try different things and not being afraid to be slightly different is one of my biggest strengths.”

Joe

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

Advertisement

From: Worcestershire

Current job: Safari guide in South Africa

He says: “I’m the James Bond of the business world… I studied zoology and animal behaviour and specialised at being a safari guide in South Africa. So, I think with regards to entering The Apprentice, that gives me the edge I need, to be unique enough to succeed in the process.”

Kevin

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: Dublin

Current job: Accountant

He says: “In short, I can be a little outspoken, so [my biggest weakness is] probably not knowing when to shut up.”

Mark

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: London

Current job: Owner of a pest control company

He says: “I’m very talkative with the charm to match – I can sell to anyone. I’ve been around the world and have met hundreds of different people, from members of the royal family to celebrities. I can always speak to them in a confident manner.”

Advertisement

Marnie

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: London

Current job: Court advocate

She says: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I have given my blood, sweat and tears to my business. I think that taking the experience I have in the boxing industry and all the experience that he has in the business industry, together we would be a winning combination.”

Megan

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: East Yorkshire

Current job: Owner of sweet shop and café

She says: “No matter what situation I am thrown into, I will always give one hundred percent truth, even if it’s hard to hear. I always believe that honesty is the most important thing in business.”

Reece

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

Advertisement

From: Glasgow

Current job: Owner of a theatre school

He says: “I’m here to prove that Scotland is filled with forward-thinking entrepreneurs and that we are not in fact a haggis-eating, kilt-wearing nation.”

Rochelle

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: Bedfordshire

Current job: Owner of a hair salon and academy

She says: “I’m always being compared to the Kim Kardashian of the business world because I’m doing business with a hint of glam.”

Shannon

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: West Yorkshire

Current job: Owner of a bridal boutique

She says: “My USP is the fact that I’ve got a million-pound business, that might hopefully be a multi-million-pound business in the coming months!”

Advertisement

Shazia

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: London

Current job: Tech recruiter

She says: “My USP is my ADHD, which means I can process information faster than others. This often means that my reaction time is quicker, and I look at things differently.”

Simba

Simba BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: Birmingham

Current job: Senior sales rep

He says: “My biggest weakness is that I’m a perfectionist, I always want to get things right.”

Sohail

BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

From: Southampton

Current job: Owner of a martial arts school

He says: “Owning a martial arts business means Lord Sugar can learn how to kick ass for free.”

Victoria

Victoria BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

Advertisement

From: Merseyside

Current job: Owner of an online sweet shop

She says: “As a former flight attendant and now a business owner, my customer service skills are unrivalled. I know what consumers want. I’ve travelled all over the world and I’m not afraid to take on a challenge.”