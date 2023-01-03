The Apprentice Unveils Candidates Ahead Of Its Biggest Ever Series

We’re just days away from a brand new series of The Apprentice, and this time around producers are going bigger and better with more candidates than ever before.
The 18 hopefuls who’ll be put through their paces in a bid to secure a life-changing investment from Alan Sugar have now been unveiled – and perhaps more importantly, so have their introductory one-liners.
So, grab yourself a cup of tea and get to know the candidates ahead of The Apprentice’s return on Thursday evening…
Avi
From: London
Current job: City banker
He says: “Lord Sugar’s investment will help me escape the rat race of a banking job. I’m the hardest working rat he’ll ever meet.”
Bradley
From: North Yorkshire
Current job: Director of a construction company
He says: “A lot of people in business – I’m not saying everyone – have inherited their businesses, this is not the case for myself. I was made redundant in 2019 and now, we’re turning over half-a-million, which is something I’m immensely proud of.”
Dani
From: Hertfordshire
Current job: Salon owner
She says: “I’m a different kind of business owner, which is a lot more relatable to people. That is really what I would like to promote as a person, that business is something that doesn’t need to be fancy words and suits.”
Denisha
From: Leicestershire
Current job: Financial controller
She says: “I know the dreams I want to achieve. There’s only one Denisha Kaur… I’m a woman who wants to create an empire and have it all; to be able to provide for my family and to be an inspiration to young women.”
Emma
From: County Kildare
Current job: Senior account executive
She says: “I will do anything to succeed... I am confident that whether I win the investment from Lord Sugar or not, I am going to make my company one of the most successful ideas to ever come out of The Apprentice. Watch this space.”
Gregory
From: Shropshire
Current job: Owner of an online antiques marketplace
He says: “My biggest weakness, some could call a strength in my opinion, is sometimes being a little too unusual. Some people might think, ‘why did you go to Malta to fire cannons when you could be earning so much more in the City of London?’. But I would say, a willingness to try different things and not being afraid to be slightly different is one of my biggest strengths.”
Joe
From: Worcestershire
Current job: Safari guide in South Africa
He says: “I’m the James Bond of the business world… I studied zoology and animal behaviour and specialised at being a safari guide in South Africa. So, I think with regards to entering The Apprentice, that gives me the edge I need, to be unique enough to succeed in the process.”
Kevin
From: Dublin
Current job: Accountant
He says: “In short, I can be a little outspoken, so [my biggest weakness is] probably not knowing when to shut up.”
Mark
From: London
Current job: Owner of a pest control company
He says: “I’m very talkative with the charm to match – I can sell to anyone. I’ve been around the world and have met hundreds of different people, from members of the royal family to celebrities. I can always speak to them in a confident manner.”
Marnie
From: London
Current job: Court advocate
She says: “I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I have given my blood, sweat and tears to my business. I think that taking the experience I have in the boxing industry and all the experience that he has in the business industry, together we would be a winning combination.”
Megan
From: East Yorkshire
Current job: Owner of sweet shop and café
She says: “No matter what situation I am thrown into, I will always give one hundred percent truth, even if it’s hard to hear. I always believe that honesty is the most important thing in business.”
Reece
From: Glasgow
Current job: Owner of a theatre school
He says: “I’m here to prove that Scotland is filled with forward-thinking entrepreneurs and that we are not in fact a haggis-eating, kilt-wearing nation.”
Rochelle
From: Bedfordshire
Current job: Owner of a hair salon and academy
She says: “I’m always being compared to the Kim Kardashian of the business world because I’m doing business with a hint of glam.”
Shannon
From: West Yorkshire
Current job: Owner of a bridal boutique
She says: “My USP is the fact that I’ve got a million-pound business, that might hopefully be a multi-million-pound business in the coming months!”
Shazia
From: London
Current job: Tech recruiter
She says: “My USP is my ADHD, which means I can process information faster than others. This often means that my reaction time is quicker, and I look at things differently.”
Simba
From: Birmingham
Current job: Senior sales rep
He says: “My biggest weakness is that I’m a perfectionist, I always want to get things right.”
Sohail
From: Southampton
Current job: Owner of a martial arts school
He says: “Owning a martial arts business means Lord Sugar can learn how to kick ass for free.”
Victoria
From: Merseyside
Current job: Owner of an online sweet shop
She says: “As a former flight attendant and now a business owner, my customer service skills are unrivalled. I know what consumers want. I’ve travelled all over the world and I’m not afraid to take on a challenge.”
The Apprentice returns on Thursday night at 9pm on BBC One.