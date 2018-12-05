The Best Christmas Wreaths Of 2018: Decorate Your Door For Festive Cheer

Create a welcoming entrance or add a finishing touch to your decor with a Christmas wreath. You can stay traditional and buy one made with evergreen foliage from a local florist, or choose an artificial wreath that can come out every year. Whether you’re looking for a traditional pinecone and red berry design, a sparkly foliage assortment or a quirky bauble aesthetic, there’s something for everyone. Hang these lovelies from a door, or add candles and use as table centrepiece. Dreaming Of A White Christmas

White pinecone wreath, Marks & Spencer, £10 This modest, 13inch wreath is perfect for smaller homes or flats, adding festive cheer without taking up too much space. A mix of pine cones, twigs and faux red berries frosted for a snowy finish will add just the right amount of seasonal décor to your home. Winter Berries

John lewis

Glittered pinecone wreath green/red, John Lewis, £30 Give guests a warm welcome with this lavish, glittered wreath. Vibrant red berries, tinted pine cones and faux evergreen foliage make a spectacular artificial piece, which will last for many Christmas’ to come. Sleigh Bells Ring...

Large wreath with bells, H&M, £24.99 With this sleigh bell inspired wreath from H&M, you’ll hear guests before you see them. Finished prettily with a velvet bow, this brings maximum impact with minimal maintenance. A Christmassy win. A Sparkling Centrepiece

The White Company

Pre-lit sparkle wreath, The White Company, £45 The champagne hued branches, woven with hand-beaded gold foliage, and flecked with snow-white buds make a glamorous addition to the festivities. Sure to bring subtle warmth and sparkle to your door – and great if you prefer a more natural look. Breaking With Tradition

Paperchase

Multi bauble wreath, Paperchase, £15 If, however, you’re all about the colour … Who says that Christmas wreaths have to be green, red or gold? For a unique take on a classic, opt for Paperchase’s technicolour, larger-than-life bauble alternative. Handcrafted

Not On The High Street

Christmas felt wreath, Not On The High Street, £35 This texturally interesting wreath made from felt petals is lightweight and unique. Handmade, it’s designed to kept indoors – it would get very soggy if left in the rain – and would look great hanging over the fireplace as part of a Scandinavian folk theme, or a high-impact, low fuss approach to Christmas decorating. Festive Fun

Debenhams

Multicoloured pom-pom wreath, Debenhams, £30 Have fun with texture, shape and colour with this pom-pom wreath. Probably not great for hanging on your front door just, but lovely for brightening up a plain interior. (Or a colourful, patterned one if maximalism is your thing.) Classic Christmas

Debenhams

Red berry Christmas wreath, Debenhams, £35 For something more rooted in nature, try this fern, pinecone and bright red berry wreath from Debenhams. Effortlessly styled and finished with a bohemian look, it’s a nod to tradition. All That Glitters

Zara

Silver wreath, Zara, £29.99 Embrace the sparkle of Christmas with this opulent silver pinecone wreath. Rustic and yet still glamourous, this festive addition will turn the heads of carol singers and passing visitors. Tis The Season

Etsy

Handmade Christmas holly wreath, Etsy, £15 This made-to-order wreath of real foilage ticks all our boxes. Made from holly, berries, moss, straw, pine cones, cinnamon and orange, your home will be smelling sweetly all Christmas long with not an artificial pinecone in sight.