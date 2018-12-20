Christmas is a time to crack open the fancy booze and enjoy a beverage (or three) and there’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than with a decadent cocktail.

Whether you want to toast a good year or wave goodbye to a tough one, we’ve got some great recipes from four expert mixologists.

Experiment with rich, new flavours and unique twists on Christmassy classics to impress friends and family over Christmas.

Irish Coffee

Bobby Hiddleston, co-owner of Soho-based bar Swift - which FYI was voted the Best London Bar in 2018 by Time Out - recommends a traditional Irish Coffee. “Made properly, it is warming, comforting, and delicious,” he says.