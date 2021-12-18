Life

The Best Last Minute Gifts For Pop Culture Kings And Queens

Whether you're shopping for a Friends fanatic, Marvel obsessive, or Star Wars addict, we'll sort you out.

Got a pop culture lover left on your present list this Christmas?

Perhaps they’re mad about Star Wars or Marvel, fans of Doctor Who or The Mandolorian, a total devotee of Drag Race UK or I May Destroy You, or old school nostalgists, binge-watching old episodes of Friends and Gilmore Girls.

Well, whatever their bag, we’ve found you something to put in it. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute secret Santa gift for a colleague or stocking fillers for a family member, don’t sweat it. From themed travel mugs and makeup sets to special edition alcohol and Lego, or a good read, there’s a present to snap up.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best gift ideas for TV and movie buffs and hope there’s something perfect here for your own pop culture king or queen.

1
LEGO 21319 Ideas Central Perk Friends
Amazon
This has to be the ultimate gift for Friends addicts – a build-it-yourself LEGO Central Perk. (I have one of these myself and the detail is incredible!)

Get it for £54.35 (was £64.99)
2
The Periodic Table Of Marvel
Amazon
For the Marvel massive comes this official guide to all 130 character and building blocks of the MCU. No true fan could be without.

Get it for £8.99
3
Sadler's Peaky Blinder Store Peaky Blinder Gift Pack
Amazon
Know someone who loves Peaky Blinders? This gift pack comes with two cans of Peaky Blinder Black IPA, a Peaky Blinder glass, and a Gatsby cap. Because of course.

Get it for £14.99
4
Paladone R2-D2 Travel Mug
Amazon
This R2-D2 approved travel mug makes a great gift for your droid crazy friends.

Get it for £14.99
5
Great British Bake Off Colouring Book: With Illustrations From The Series
Amazon
It's not quite a 'Hollywood handshake' but this The Great British Bake Off Colouring Book is drawn and illustrated by Tom Hovey – aka the illustrator who creates the images for the show.

Get it for £7.99 (was £10.99)
6
Lukes Diner Gilmore Girls Mug & Coaster Gift Set
Amazon
This mug and coaster set could have been right out of Luke's diner – it's the perfect gift for any Gilmore Girls lover.

Get it for £9.99
7
Michaela Coel – Misfits
Amazon
If they can't wait for the next Michaela Coel TV project after I May Destroy You, they can read her brilliant personal manifesto, Misfits.

Get it for £7.84
8
Modern Gourmet Foods Original Stormtrooper Pancake Pan Set
Amazon
What's better than pancakes? Stormtrooper shaped pancakes, of course.

Get it for £14.99
9
Marvel Hulk Wall Light
Amazon
This 3D Hulk Wall Light would be great in a mini Marvel fans bedroom – and doubles up as a night light too.

Get it for £21.49.
10
Release The Beast: A Drag Queen's Guide To Life
Amazon
In a stellar year for Drag Race UK which saw two great seasons, Bimini Bon Boulash was a stand out star and their book, Release the Beast, is a must read.

Get it for £9.
11
Lecent Golden Girls Cushion
Amazon
How cute is this Golden Girls cushion?

Get it for £11.99
12
Doctor Who Trivial Pursuit
Amazon
Trivial Pursuit and Doctor Who are both bolted on Christmas day classic. This special edition combines the two.

Get it for £22.99
13
Squid Game Keyrings
Amazon
It terrified and fascinated us in equal measure. And for those who lasted the course, this pack of three key chains could be just the scary stockingfiller.

Get them for £6.38
14
Makeup Revolution x Friends Rachel Gift Set
Amazon
Treat your Friends obsessed giftee to a Rachel-inspired beauty set.

Get it for £20.49 (was £35)
15
Cup of Tees Rick and Morty Pickle Rick Mug, Coaster and Keychain Gift Set
Amazon
This mug, coaster and keychain gift set would make an ideal stocking filler for anyone who loves Pickle Rick.

Get it for £13.99 (was £15.59)
16
RuPaul's Pocket Positivity
Amazon
Do they need the life-affirming philosophy of a drag superstar in their stocking this Christmas? Sure they do.

Get it for £5.85
17
Star Wars the MANDALORIAN GIFT SET
Amazon
How cute is this The Mandolorian themed gift set?

Get it for £21
18
Modern Gourmet Foods Original Stormtrooper Coffee Syrup
Amazon
Know someone who's both Star Wars obsessed and coffee mad? This stormtrooper style canisters give these cute coffee syrups a nice twist.

Get it for £12.99
19
Paladone Central Perk LED Neon Light
Amazon
In the words of Chandler, could this LED neon Central Perk light be any cooler?

Get it for £19.99 (was £24.99)
20
LEGO 75257 Star Wars Millennium Falcon Starship Construction Set
Amazon
Know a Star Wars fan who's also into their lego? This Millennium Falcon Starship set is a collector's classic and keep them busy all Christmas.

Get it for £134.95 (was £149.99)
21
Don't Fuck It Up mug
Amazon
And finally, in the words of our queen...

Get it for £9.99
