Parentslife as a parentfunny tweetsif you don't laugh you will cry

Need A Laugh? Check Out The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

"Just discovered that my 5yo thinks the lyrics are 'apple button jeans, boots with the brrr' and then he does a little shiver"
By 

Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Although Twitter has rebranded to X, the humour lives on.

Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on the social media platform to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close