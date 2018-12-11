Time's Person Of The Year Honours Journalists Amid 'War On Truth'

A group of journalists have been named Time Magazine’s person of the year, it has been announced.
The award, given to reporters who the magazine said have been jailed or have died amid a “war on truth”, was confirmed on US television on Tuesday morning.
Among those honoured was Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who was killed at the country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October.
Alongside Khashoggi, the staff of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland, were also honoured, following the killing of five of their colleagues during a mass shooting in June.
Jailed Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, accused of breaching Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act, and Maria Ressa, the CEO of a Philippine news outlet targeted by the country’s authoritarian president Rodrigo Duterte, also received the award.
Notable previous people of the year include more than a dozen US presidents, Queen Elizabeth II, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Last year, the magazine honoured those who spoke out about sexual harassment and abuse – dubbed The Silence Breakers – marking the #MeToo movement.
This year’s shortlist included previous winner Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin, families separated at the US border, special prosecutor Robert Mueller, and ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler.
Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, March For Our Lives activists, South Korean president Moon Jae-in, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, were also among the finalists.