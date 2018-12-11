Time's Person Of The Year Honours Journalists Amid 'War On Truth'

TIME Jamal Khashoggi, left, and the staff of the Capital Gazette newspaper have been honoured by US magazine Time.

A group of journalists have been named Time Magazine’s person of the year, it has been announced.

The award, given to reporters who the magazine said have been jailed or have died amid a “war on truth”, was confirmed on US television on Tuesday morning.

Among those honoured was Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who was killed at the country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October.