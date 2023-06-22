If You Want To Copy This 'Kink' From The Idol, Here's How To Actually Do It

Eddy Chen/HBO Tedros and Jocelyn in HBO's The Idol

The series premiered earlier in June and tells the story of pop star Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) and her romance with The Weeknd’s character, the creepy Tedros.

British GQ declared one particularly steamy scene between them as “the worst sex scene in history” – but, just before they actually do the deed, Tedros says Jocelyn needs to sing like she “knows how to fuck”.

He then teased Jocelyn by rubbing an ice cube down her leg and then, uh, putting it somewhere off-screen.

Anyway, the next episode Jocelyn shows she clearly enjoyed this as she masturbates with a full glass of ice cubes.

And Google Trends shows that viewers then started to search for “ice cube sex” – but, here’s how to do temperature play safely – and not like Tedros...

Why is using an ice cube fun for sex?

The sex and relationship expert at condoms.uk, Pippa Murphy, told HuffPost UK that there are benefits to adding ice cubes to foreplay “due to the sensory experience that they create”.

This is because they create a contrast in temperature which elevates “the sensitivity of the skin” – and so Murphy recommended sucking on an ice cube before kissing, or performing oral sex.

The ice cubes also cause blood vessels to constrict, which then dilate as soon as they are removed.

“This can increase blood flow and arousal in the erogenous zones such as your nipples, neck, wrists and more.”

Of course, it’s not all about sex (although this does increase your libido) – being more aroused also lowers your blood pressure, improves your immune system and lowers your chances of heart disease.

It can also build anticipate, and surprise, which builds to a “better and stronger orgasm”, according to Murphy.

Sex educator and author of All The F*cking Mistakes, Gig Engle told Mashable: “When we experience this kind of hyper-focus, we’re flooded with positive brain chemicals like oxytocin and endorphins. When this play is sexual, it can lead to deep erotic feelings.”

How can you use an ice cube during sex safely?

Don’t copy Tedros. If you’re going to insert the cube into a body cavity, then it must be covered with a condom “as they can stick to the vagina or anal walls and create painful ice burns,” Murphy said.

But, feel free to rub the cube on your partner’s body just wrapped in a thin cloth as a protective barrier.

Murphy added that for first-time ice cube users, “start slowly” and try it out on less sensitive areas instead, to make sure your partner is comfortable.

You can then build up to the erogenous zones, and possibly to insertion, if you get consent.

If you’re not sure how to ask your partner if you can introduce this element to your sex life, ask them when you’re not in the mood so it can turn into an informative conversation.

If you’re asked but you don’t want to try out this kink, you need to be careful with how you turn down your partner, Murphy said.

“Kink-shaming can make it seem like their sexual interests are immoral which can cause communication and trust issues further down the line,” she explained.

Instead, say that you’re grateful they were so open – but you would rather focus on another fantasy of theirs.