This Little Mermaid Star Has Something To Say About Your Comments On Flounder's Appearance

The Little Mermaid actor Jacob Tremblay has responded to comments about his character Flounder’s appearance in Disney’s latest live-action remake.

Since fans were given a first glimpse of the film in various trailers and posters, it’s fair to say they’ve aired their thoughts about how some of the animated characters have been reimagined for the new film.

Ariel’s fishy best friend Flounder has drawn particular criticism for his rather flat appearance, in comparison to the rounded, smiley version in the 1989 animation.

Appearing on the red carpet at the premiere of The Little Mermaid earlier this week, Jacob was asked whether he thought Flounder should have been a little rounder in the new film, and he had something to say.

“No. I was actually shown the design when I went in for my audition. Rob [Marshall, the director] had shown me. I just had complete faith in Rob,” he told Variety.

“I thought it looked great because that is kind of like the puppet they had on set, and then, of course, when I went and saw the film - I watched it last night and I think it just all works so well,” he continued.

“They were genius [Rob and creative team] – they kind of made it work so well.”

Flounder as he appears in the 1990 The Little Mermaid animation, and the 2023 live action remake Disney

While press screenings of The Little Mermaid have seen Ariel actor Halle Bailey praised, some critics have posed more questions about the visuals of the film in early reviews they were allowed to share on Twitter this week.

As well as Halle in the lead role of Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King stars as her love interest Prince Eric, while Melissa McCarthy plays the iconic sea witch, Ursula.

In addition to the classic songs from the 1989 original – including Under The Sea, Kiss The Girl and Part Of Your World (with Halle’s version of the latter being released as a single last month) – Hamilton and Encanto songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda was brought in to pen new musical numbers for the remake, which clocks in at just over two hours.

