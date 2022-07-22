The Little Miss Trend Is Taking Over Social Media, Which One Are You?

Twitter/Getty/HuffPost Twitter/Getty/HuffPost

Which Little Miss or Mr Men were you growing up? Whether you were Little Miss Bossy or Mr Fussy, these books were a huge part of childhood for many of us.

Roger Hargreaves started the Mr. Men series in 1971 with Mr. Tickle being the first character. And the series soon expanded with the birth of “Little Miss” as we were introduced to illustrations including Little Miss Sunshine and Little Miss Naughty.

Advertisement

Now, they’re making a comeback online. The instagram account @littlemissnotesapp has created a meme account for the series, but with a funny twist.

The account shares Little Miss or Mr Men characters that oh-so-accurately sum up 2022 personality traits.

From ‘Little Miss Anxiously Attached’ to ‘Mr Can’t Legally Drive’, there’s one for everyone to relate to. And to be inclusive to non-binary fans, the artist has also created “Mx” alongside the traditional titles.

Advertisement

And it seems like everyone is joining in on the fun. Over on Twitter, people are talking about their ultimate Little Miss identities, with brands including LinkedIn and Nandos getting in on the meme.

little miss checks their social media even tho she tryna let go — Kemi Marie (@kemimarie) July 22, 2022

little miss can’t sleep at night — s h e n n a 💛✨🦋 (@shenna_brook) July 20, 2022

little miss deletes instagram when she feels overwhelmed — Suks (@sukstobeyou) July 20, 2022

little miss shows up late with iced coffee — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 21, 2022

Advertisement

little miss procrastinates until the last minute to get it done and then cries because they’re overwhelmed — Kemi Marie (@kemimarie) July 22, 2022

little miss Homecoming Queen 🐝 pic.twitter.com/OyXqfO73Bh — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 21, 2022

little miss orders the same thing every time — Nando's (@NandosUK) July 21, 2022

little miss gives up on a job application if it requires a cover letter — LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) July 20, 2022

a thread of Little Miss, but Black women edition enjoy🙂💁🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pJUCz1xeBh — Black Ballad (@BlackBalladUK) July 21, 2022

Advertisement