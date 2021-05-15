Zachary Quinto And Billy Porter To Voice Gay Dads On New Disney+ Series

Getty Images Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter will provide voices for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

DIsney+ Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins.

EJ Johnson, who is the son of NBA legend Magic Johnson, is also joining the cast as Michael Collins, described in press notes as a gender-nonconforming trendsetter who serves up “fierce looks at school and on the basketball court”. Michael did appear in the original Proud Family series, when the character was voiced by Phil LaMarr.

Disney The character of Michael Collins will be voiced by EJ Johnson.

The Proud Family was hailed as a culturally inclusive milestone for children’s entertainment when it premiered on the Disney Channel in 2001, thanks to its predominantly Black cast of characters. The original series followed the adventures of 14-year-old Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt), and her eccentric family. A holiday-themed episode in the show’s debut season won praise for exploring the traditions of Kwanzaa. Fans may also recall the show’s infectious theme song, which was performed by Destiny’s Child and Solange Knowles.