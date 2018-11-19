An American man called John Lewis, who is repeatedly confused for the British retailer on Twitter, has finally got to star in a Christmas advert of his own.

Every year, poor old John, a computer-science lecturer at Virginia Tech University, receives more than 50,000 tweets intended for the department store. Tweet volume tends to spike when the store releases its highly anticipated Christmas advert.

This year, John (whose Twitter handle is @JohnLewis) stars in his own Christmas advert #NotARetailStore, which sees him sat at home, reading and responding to tweets from John Lewis customers – which has become something of a festive ritual for him.