Road Out Of Lockdown ‘Is A Move To Personal Responsibility’ Says Matt Hancock

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the road out of lockdown will aim to move the public towards “personal responsibility” rather than having social distancing laws “that get in the way of normal life”.

Speaking a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans which will ease restrictions over the course of spring and summer, Hancock stressed part of the process would be learning to live with the disease.

“Patrick Vallance was clear yesterday that mask wearing in winter is one of the examples of things that might need to stay,” he told Times Radio.

“What we want to do is get rid of the social distancing-type laws that get in the way of normal life and move to personal responsibility, rather than laws dictating how all of us live our daily lives.

“But, it is also clear that eradication is unfortunately not possible with this disease, so we are going to have to learn to live with it.