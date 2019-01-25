The Secret To Staying Slim? Having Skinny Genes

Are you feeling demoralised that you’ve stuck rigidly to your new year’s resolutions and still haven’t seen any changes in your body? Take comfort in the fact that your weight isn’t only determined by how much you’re eating.

A new study has confirmed what we’ve long expected – some people are ‘naturally’ more inclined to stay slim as a result of a genetic advantage, not because they’re more disciplined at saying “no” to that extra biscuit.

Not only do they have greater genetic odds of keeping off the weight, but heavier people also have genes that increase their chances of being overweight.

“It’s easy to rush to judgement and criticise people for their weight, but the science shows that things are far more complex,” said Professor Sadaf Farooqi, who worked on the study.

