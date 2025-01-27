Warning: This article contains major spoilers for this year’s Traitors finale.
The shock revelations just kept on coming once this year’s cast of The Traitors finally found out who was really faithful and who had been trying to throw them under the bus all series long.
On Friday night, the Traitors finale aired on the BBC, with the final four faithfuls narrowing themselves down to two when one last bout of paranoia set in.
And after Leanne and Jake walked away with a share of the prize pot, there were a few more truths to come out.
Leanne disclosed to her fellow winner that she’d lied about being a nail tech all series long, and had actually been serving in the British army for the best part of a decade.
“Wait until you find out where Charlotte’s really from,” host Claudia Winkleman teased as they headed into the castle – and those of us who stuck around to watch spin-off show The Traitors Uncloaked were then treated to the moment the cast each found out.
And let’s just say, we’ve been watching it constantly for the last three days.
Check it out for yourself in the video below:
Sadly, the Traitors’ official montage didn’t include this cutting moment from Fozia when she discovered the truth about Charlotte:
And while the series might be over, let’s just remember the one low-key iconic moment that Charlotte’s fake Welsh accent gave us:
Opening up on Uncloaked about her fake accent, Charlotte told host Ed Gamble: “I literally did it on my audition video, to try and stand out. Like you see in episode one I’m like, ‘hi I’m Charlotte, I’m from Wales…’ and then I’m like, ‘I’m actually from London’. And it got me on the show! And it got me to the end!”
Charlotte admitted that keeping up the accent was “the biggest headache ever”, particularly when she met actual Welsh speaker Ellen, revealing: “I thought, ‘oh Christ, I can’t do this, I’m done’.
“But then, when Ellen got banished and I thought, ‘the immediate threat has been removed, the actual Welsh person has gone’, I could taper it back a bit. And maybe it contributed to me getting as far as I did, I don’t know.”
For those of us who are already missing The Traitors, don’t forget that the star-studded US version – featuring the likes of Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen, Zac Efron’s fit brother Dylan and Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari – debuted on BBC iPlayer last week.
Later this year, the first ever celebrity edition of the UK edition will also be airing on the BBC. Check out the full list of rumoured celebrities here.