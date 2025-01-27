The Traitors cast find out Charlotte's secret BBC

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for this year’s Traitors finale.

The shock revelations just kept on coming once this year’s cast of The Traitors finally found out who was really faithful and who had been trying to throw them under the bus all series long.

On Friday night, the Traitors finale aired on the BBC, with the final four faithfuls narrowing themselves down to two when one last bout of paranoia set in.

And after Leanne and Jake walked away with a share of the prize pot, there were a few more truths to come out.

Leanne disclosed to her fellow winner that she’d lied about being a nail tech all series long, and had actually been serving in the British army for the best part of a decade.

“Wait until you find out where Charlotte’s really from,” host Claudia Winkleman teased as they headed into the castle – and those of us who stuck around to watch spin-off show The Traitors Uncloaked were then treated to the moment the cast each found out.

And let’s just say, we’ve been watching it constantly for the last three days.

Check it out for yourself in the video below:

Sadly, the Traitors’ official montage didn’t include this cutting moment from Fozia when she discovered the truth about Charlotte:

“Charlotte is born and bred in London….her welsh accent is fake”



Fozia: I don’t know what that’s going to get her



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/BMeXpaswm1 — Haleema 🇵🇸 (@__Haleemaa) January 15, 2025

And while the series might be over, let’s just remember the one low-key iconic moment that Charlotte’s fake Welsh accent gave us:

HAVE WE ALL FORGOTTEN CHARLOTTE IS STILL PRETENDING TO BE WELSH??#TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/Ll5yE1LaQE — Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) January 9, 2025

Opening up on Uncloaked about her fake accent, Charlotte told host Ed Gamble: “I literally did it on my audition video, to try and stand out. Like you see in episode one I’m like, ‘hi I’m Charlotte, I’m from Wales…’ and then I’m like, ‘I’m actually from London’. And it got me on the show! And it got me to the end!”

Charlotte admitted that keeping up the accent was “the biggest headache ever”, particularly when she met actual Welsh speaker Ellen, revealing: “I thought, ‘oh Christ, I can’t do this, I’m done’.

“But then, when Ellen got banished and I thought, ‘the immediate threat has been removed, the actual Welsh person has gone’, I could taper it back a bit. And maybe it contributed to me getting as far as I did, I don’t know.”

Charlotte opens up on The Traitors Uncloaked BBC

