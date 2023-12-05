We Finally Know When The Traitors Season 2 Is Kicking Off – And There's Not Long To Wait

Claudia Winkleman is back as the host of The Traitors BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

The BBC has finally confirmed the start date for the long-awaited second season of The Traitors.

Last year, The Traitors became a sleeper hit among reality TV fans who were won over by all of the tense drama, brilliant casting and, of course, host Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe.

Fans were dealt a blow last month when it was revealed that season two would be debuting a little later than we anticipated, with the first episode not coming until 2024.

It’s now been confirmed the show will return on Wednesday 3 January at 9pm on BBC One.

Viewers’ patience is being rewarded, though, with episodes two and three debuting on iPlayer as soon as the first episode of the new season is finished. New episodes will then follow every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Oh, and if all of that wasn’t enough, we’ve also been treated to a new shot of Claudia back in action at The Traitors castle in the Scottish Highlands, as well as a photo of her at the now-iconic Round Table.

Claudia will be back in action next month BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

It was previously revealed that the new season of The Traitors would be accompanied by a companion “visual podcast”, on which each of the “murdered” contestants will be interviewed by comedian Ed Gamble.

Since the success of The Traitors, versions with American and Australian contestants have also proved popular on BBC iPlayer.